Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to $17.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

ELEEF stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

