Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.64.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

