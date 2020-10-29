Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $262.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.59. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

