Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.33% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,923 shares of company stock worth $37,189,284. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.