Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

EIX opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,176 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $137,657,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $30,316,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 518,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

