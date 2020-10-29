Ecsc Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Gap Up to $65.00

Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $67.50. Ecsc Group shares last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 32,444 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Ian Charles Mann purchased 7,204 shares of Ecsc Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £4,970.76 ($6,494.33).

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

