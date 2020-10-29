Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,025,704.59 in Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 237,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $3,025,704.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of EFT opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.