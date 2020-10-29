easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 530 to GBX 600. The stock had previously closed at $519.60, but opened at $539.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) shares last traded at $522.24, with a volume of 1,101,265 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Davy Research upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 806.94 ($10.54).

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Insiders have acquired a total of 92,092 shares of company stock worth $51,031,860 over the last three months.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 523.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 609.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

