Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $351,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DEA stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20 and a beta of 0.47.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
