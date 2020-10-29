Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $351,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DEA stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.