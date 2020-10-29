Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESTE opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

