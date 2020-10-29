DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €32.40 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.95 ($42.30).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €29.91 ($35.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52 week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

