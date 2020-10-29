Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.98 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

