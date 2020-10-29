Douglas R. Bettinger Sells 14,556 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas R. Bettinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $338.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 146,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

