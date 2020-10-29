Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Scotiabank

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

NYSE DEI opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

