Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $82.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.20.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

