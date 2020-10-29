Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 28,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,997,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $585,713.52. Insiders have sold a total of 124,827 shares of company stock worth $8,741,414 over the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.