Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOCU. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $218.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docusign has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Docusign by 141.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

