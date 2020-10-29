Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

DHC opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $720.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.