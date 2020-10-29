Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $12.08 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $399.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $458,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.