Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research downgraded Deutsche Post to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.