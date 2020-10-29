Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPW. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.59 ($51.28).

FRA DPW opened at €38.13 ($44.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.61. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

