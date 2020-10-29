Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.42 ($7.55).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.28 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.53. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

