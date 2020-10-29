Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €143.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €143.00 ($168.24) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €155.40 ($182.82).

DB1 opened at €129.95 ($152.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €147.10 and a 200-day moving average of €151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

