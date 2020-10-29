Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.65 ($7.82).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.61. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

