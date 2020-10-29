Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBK. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.65 ($7.82).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.61. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

