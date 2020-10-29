Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.65 ($7.82).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.61.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

