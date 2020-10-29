Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.65 ($7.82).

DBK opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.61.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

