Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

