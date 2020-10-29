Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $171.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $192.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

