Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Altice Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised Altice Europe from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altice Europe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ALLVF opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Altice Europe has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

