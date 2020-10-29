Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Accor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Accor has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $5.03 on Monday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

