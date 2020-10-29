Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $40.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. 140166 lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

