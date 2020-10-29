Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet Sells 33,519 Shares

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $2,216,276.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DELL opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 257,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 82,932 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,139,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after acquiring an additional 304,121 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

