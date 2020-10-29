Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. Analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $177,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,659.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,160 shares of company stock worth $931,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

