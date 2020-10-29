DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCCPF. Barclays cut shares of DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DCCPF stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.13.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

