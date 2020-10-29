Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.88. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

