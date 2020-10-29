Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.