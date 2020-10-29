Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

DVDCF stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.88. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

