David Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, David Golub purchased 4,100 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $55,227.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Monday, October 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $66,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00.

On Monday, October 5th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, David Golub acquired 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00.

On Monday, September 28th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, David Golub acquired 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,452 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470,908 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 25.2% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 300,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

