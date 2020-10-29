Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $374,962.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $618,750.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,156,162.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,851.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

