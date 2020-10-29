Daseke (DSKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.15 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 47.41%. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daseke stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $328.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Daseke has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

