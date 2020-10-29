Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dawson James reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dare Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Aegis restated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dare Bioscience has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of DARE opened at $0.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Dare Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dare Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dare Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dare Bioscience by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dare Bioscience by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

