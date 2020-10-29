Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Nana Mensah Sells 1,000 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DRI opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

