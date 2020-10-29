Daniel Topping Purchases 802 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping purchased 802 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,069.16 ($2,703.37).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Topping acquired 929 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,043.80 ($2,670.24).

Shares of LON:BPM opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 243.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.87. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276.02 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

