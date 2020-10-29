Danaher Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,950 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 1,795 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

