Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $272.00. The company traded as high as $238.93 and last traded at $238.93, with a volume of 12118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.91.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

