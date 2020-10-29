Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Receives $18.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 287,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,184 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

