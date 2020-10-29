Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.47 ($60.55).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €44.25 ($52.05) on Monday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion and a PE ratio of -168.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

