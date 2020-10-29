Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €64.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.47 ($60.55).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €44.25 ($52.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.71.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

