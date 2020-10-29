DA Davidson Comments on Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

OSBC opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $265.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

